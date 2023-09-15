North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Rockingham County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Rockingham County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Dalton McMichael High School at John Motley Morehead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Eden, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reidsville Senior High School at North Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
