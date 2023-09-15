Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Robeson County, North Carolina this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Alexander County
  • Burke County
  • Halifax County
  • Sampson County
  • Wilson County
  • Buncombe County
  • Durham County
  • Cleveland County
  • McDowell County
  • Union County

    • Robeson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Fairmont High School at Riverside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Williamston, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lumberton High School at Cape Fear High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Fayetteville, NC
    • Conference: United 8 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.