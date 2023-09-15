North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Richmond County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Richmond County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information here.
Richmond County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Southern Lee High School at Richmond Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Rockingham, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
