Want to know how to stream high school football games in Randolph County, North Carolina this week? We have the information below.

    • Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Wheatmore High School at South Stanly High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Norwood, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Asheboro High School at Randleman High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Randleman, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eastern Randolph High School at Central Davidson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lexington, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Union Academy Charter School at Trinity High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Trinity, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ledford Senior High School at Providence Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Climax, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Albemarle High School at Southwestern Randolph High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Asheboro, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

