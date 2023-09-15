North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Onslow County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Onslow County, North Carolina this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Jacksonville High School at J.H. Rose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School - Onslow at South Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Winterville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Duplin High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Holly Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeton High School at Richlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wallace- Rose Hill High School at Southwest Onslow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
