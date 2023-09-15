North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Moore County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Moore County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Moore County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Union Pines High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Sanford, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.