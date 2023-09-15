North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Martin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you reside in Martin County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Martin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Bear Grass High School at Mattamuskeet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Swan Quarter, NC
- Conference: Atlantic 5 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairmont High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Williamston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.