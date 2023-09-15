Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Lee County, North Carolina this week? We have you covered here.

    • Lee County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Union Pines High School at Lee County High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Sanford, NC
    • Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southern Lee High School at Richmond Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Rockingham, NC
    • Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Sallie B Howard School at Lee Christian School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Sanford, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

