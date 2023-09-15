The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Harnett County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

    • Harnett County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Midway High School at Goldsboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Goldsboro, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

