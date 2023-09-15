Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Guilford County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Moore County
  • Rowan County
  • Robeson County
  • Halifax County
  • Rockingham County
  • Wayne County
  • Richmond County
  • Pamlico County
  • Bertie County
  • McDowell County

    • Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Eastern Guilford High School at Northeast Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: McLeansville, NC
    • Conference: Mid-State 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    High Point Central High School at Dudley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • Conference: Mid-State 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ben L. Smith High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Winston-Salem, NC
    • Conference: Mid-State 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southwest Guilford High School at Page High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • Conference: Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Western Guilford High School at Northwest Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • Conference: Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northern Guilford High School at Ragsdale High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Jameston, NC
    • Conference: Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southeast Guilford High School at Grimsley High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • Conference: Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.