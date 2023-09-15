North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Guilford County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Guilford County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Eastern Guilford High School at Northeast Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: McLeansville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
High Point Central High School at Dudley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ben L. Smith High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Guilford High School at Page High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Guilford High School at Northwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northern Guilford High School at Ragsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Jameston, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Guilford High School at Grimsley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
