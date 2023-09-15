High school football is on the schedule this week in Gates County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Iredell County
  • Chatham County
  • Moore County
  • Dare County
  • Buncombe County
  • Yadkin County
  • Gaston County
  • Hertford County
  • Rutherford County
  • Cleveland County

    • Gates County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Gates County High School at Southside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: East Chocowinity, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.