If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Forsyth County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered here.

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Parkland High School at Glenn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Tabor High School at West Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Clemmons, NC

Clemmons, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Reagan High School at East Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Davie County High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben L. Smith High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at Corvian Community School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Reidsville Senior High School at North Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Community School of Davidson at Bishop McGuinness High School