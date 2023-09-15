If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Durham County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Durham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Mount Zion Christian Academy at Northern Durham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillside High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern School of Energy and Sustainability at Vance County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Henderson, NC

Henderson, NC Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A

Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Graham High School