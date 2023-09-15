If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Davidson County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

    • Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    East Davidson High School at Lexington Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lexington, NC
    • Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Watauga High School at North Davidson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lexington, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eastern Randolph High School at Central Davidson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lexington, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ledford Senior High School at Providence Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Climax, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

