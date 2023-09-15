Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Dare County, North Carolina this week? We have the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Dare County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Manteo High School at John A. Holmes High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Edenton, NC
    • Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

