If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Cumberland County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Terry Sanford High School at Overhills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Spring Lake, NC

Spring Lake, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Westover High School at Pine Forest Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Westover High School at Pine Forest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Seventy- First High School at South View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Hope Mills, NC

Hope Mills, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lumberton High School at Cape Fear High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas Byrd High School at Jack Britt High School