North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Craven County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Craven County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Craven High School at Ayden-Grifton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ayden, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Havelock High School at New Bern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: New Bern, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
