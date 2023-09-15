Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Craven County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

West Craven High School at Ayden-Grifton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Ayden, NC

Ayden, NC Conference: Eastern Plains 2A

Eastern Plains 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Havelock High School at New Bern High School