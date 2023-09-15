North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Columbus County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
In Columbus County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Columbus County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Columbus High School at Heide Trask Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Rocky Point, NC
- Conference: Waccamaw 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
