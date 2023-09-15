We have 2023 high school football action in Catawba County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Catawba County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Fred T. Foard High School at North Iredell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Olin, NC

Olin, NC Conference: Western Foothills 3A

Western Foothills 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lincoln High School at Hickory High School