We have 2023 high school football action in Catawba County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

    • Catawba County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Fred T. Foard High School at North Iredell High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Olin, NC
    • Conference: Western Foothills 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Lincoln High School at Hickory High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Hickory, NC
    • Conference: Western Foothills 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

