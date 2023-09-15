North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Catawba County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Catawba County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Catawba County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Fred T. Foard High School at North Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Olin, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lincoln High School at Hickory High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
