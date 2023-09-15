When the Atlanta Braves (96-50) take on the Miami Marlins (75-72) at LoanDepot park on Friday, September 15 at 6:40 PM ET, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be seeking his 200th hit of the season (he's currently sitting at 199).

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +150 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (12-4, 3.38 ERA) vs Johnny Cueto - MIA (1-4, 6.15 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Marlins Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -170 +142 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -185 +150 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 132 times this season and won 88, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 47-17 (winning 73.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Braves have a 6-4 record over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Marlins have been victorious in 34, or 44.2%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +260 1st 1st

