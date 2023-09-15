This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Alamance County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Wayne County
  • Yadkin County
  • Surry County
  • Guilford County
  • Cabarrus County
  • Craven County
  • Granville County
  • Union County
  • Lee County
  • Bertie County

    • Alamance County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Riverside High School at Graham High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Graham, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.