Thursday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (74-72) and the New York Yankees (73-73) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:15 PM on September 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (9-8) to the mound, while Nick Robertson (0-1) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have won 45, or 54.2%, of the 83 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season New York has won 45 of its 83 games, or 54.2%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

New York ranks 24th in the majors with 609 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Red Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have won in 37, or 50.7%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Boston has won 30 of 62 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.0 runs per game (726 total).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.56 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 9 Brewers L 9-2 Michael King vs Wade Miley September 10 Brewers W 4-3 Gerrit Cole vs Corbin Burnes September 12 @ Red Sox W 3-2 Randy Vasquez vs Nick Pivetta September 12 @ Red Sox W 4-1 Carlos Rodón vs Kutter Crawford September 14 @ Red Sox L 5-0 Michael King vs Tanner Houck September 14 @ Red Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs Nick Robertson September 15 @ Pirates - Gerrit Cole vs Johan Oviedo September 16 @ Pirates - Clarke Schmidt vs Luis Ortiz September 17 @ Pirates - Carlos Rodón vs Bailey Falter September 19 Blue Jays - Clarke Schmidt vs Yusei Kikuchi September 20 Blue Jays - Michael King vs Kevin Gausman

Red Sox Schedule