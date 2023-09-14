North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Wilson County, North Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Wilson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Beddingfield High School at Croatan High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Newport, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Croatan High School at Beddingfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles B Aycock High School at Hunt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fike High School at West Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Benson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Edgecombe High School at Wilson Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Sallie B Howard School at Lee Christian School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
