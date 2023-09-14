North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Wake County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Wake County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Millbrook High School at Sanderson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Green Level High School at Cary High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakefield High School at Broughton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Hope High School at Apex Friendship High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Raleigh High School at Willow Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middle Creek High School at Holly Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Holly Springs, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Drive High School at Rolesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wake Forest High School at Leesville Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sanderson High School at Millbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillside High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enloe Magnet High School at Knightdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Knightdale, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apex High School at Panther Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Dudley, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garner Magnet High School at South Garner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Garner, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corinth Holders High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayne Christian School at Cary Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Cary, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fuquay-Varina High School at Clayton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
