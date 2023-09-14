If you reside in Union County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Union County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Marvin Ridge High School at Myers Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Porter Ridge High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexander Central High School at Sun Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Montgomery High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Academy Charter School at Trinity High School