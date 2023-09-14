If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Wilkes County
  • Yadkin County
  • Pender County
  • Columbus County
  • Alamance County
  • Davie County
  • Lee County
  • Rockingham County
  • Burke County
  • Chatham County

    • Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Rocky River High School at East Mecklenburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Conference: Southwestern 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hopewell High School at Harding University High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marvin Ridge High School at Myers Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at South Mecklenburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Olympic High School at South Mecklenburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Conference: So Meck 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Providence High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Garinger High School at Butler High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Matthews, NC
    • Conference: Southwestern 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Charlotte High School at Mallard Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology at Palisades High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    William Amos Hough High School at North Mecklenburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Huntersville, NC
    • Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at West Mecklenburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Chapel Hill High School at Weddington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Matthews, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Covenant Day School at Asheville Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Swannanoa, NC
    • Conference: NCISAA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at Corvian Community School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.