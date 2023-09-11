Want to know how to watch high school football games in Chowan County, North Carolina this week? We have what you need below.

    • Chowan County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    North Pitt High School at John A. Holmes High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 11
    • Location: Edenton, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Manteo High School at John A. Holmes High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Edenton, NC
    • Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

