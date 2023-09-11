Carteret County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carteret County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Monday

North Lenoir High School at East Carteret High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 11
  • Location: Beaufort, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Beddingfield High School at Croatan High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14
  • Location: Newport, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Croatan High School at Beddingfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Wilson, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Carteret High School at West Carteret High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Morehead City, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.