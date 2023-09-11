Carteret County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Carteret County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Monday

North Lenoir High School at East Carteret High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 11

7:00 PM ET on September 11 Location: Beaufort, NC

Beaufort, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Beddingfield High School at Croatan High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14

6:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Newport, NC

Newport, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Croatan High School at Beddingfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Carteret High School at West Carteret High School