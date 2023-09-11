On Monday, September 11, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (93-49) visit Kyle Schwarber's Philadelphia Phillies (78-64) at Citizens Bank Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Phillies have +115 odds to upset. The contest's over/under is set at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (14-11, 3.32 ERA) vs Taijuan Walker - PHI (15-5, 4.21 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Braves and Phillies matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-140), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Braves win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 85, or 66.4%, of the 128 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a 74-31 record (winning 70.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (45%) in those games.

This season, the Phillies have come away with a win five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Phillies have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Harris II 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+120) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.