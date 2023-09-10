NFC South foes clash when the Atlanta Falcons (0-0) host the Carolina Panthers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is favored by 3.5 points. For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 39.5 points.

Before the Falcons play the Panthers, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting trends and insights. The recent betting trends and insights for the Panthers can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Falcons.

Panthers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Carolina vs. Atlanta Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

Panthers vs. Falcons Betting Insights

Carolina's record against the spread last season was 8-8-0.

The Panthers were an underdog by 3.5 points or more nine times last season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

There were eight Carolina games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.

Against the spread, Atlanta went 9-7-0 last year.

The Falcons had one win ATS (1-2) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater last year.

Last year, seven of Atlanta's 17 games went over the point total.

Panthers Player Props

