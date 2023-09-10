The Carolina Panthers will visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Check out the player props for the top contributors in this outing between the Falcons and the Panthers.

Miles Sanders Touchdown Odds

Sanders Odds to Score First TD: +700

Sanders Odds to Score Anytime TD: +330

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +410

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

More Panthers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Hayden Hurst - - - Ian Thomas - - - D.J. Chark - - - Adam Thielen - - - Miles Sanders - 55.5 (0) - Laviska Shenault Jr. - - - Tommy Tremble - - - Chuba Hubbard - 26.5 (0) - Terrace Marshall Jr. - - - Ihmir Smith-Marsette - - - Raheem Blackshear - - - Bryce Young 195.5 (0) 13.5 (0) - Jonathan Mingo - - -

More Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Allgeier - - - Khadarel Hodge - - - Mack Hollins - - 23.5 (0) Drake London - - 52.5 (0) Scott Miller - - - Cordarrelle Patterson - - - Kyle Pitts - - 38.5 (0) MyCole Pruitt - - - Desmond Ridder 193.5 (0) 13.5 (0) - Bijan Robinson - 70.5 (0) - Jonnu Smith - - -

