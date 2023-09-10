Will Miles Sanders Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 1?
When Miles Sanders takes the field for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 1 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Will Miles Sanders score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)
- A season ago, Sanders racked up 1,269 yards rushing (74.6 per game) and scored 11 TDs in the ground game.
- He scored at least one rushing touchdown eight times last year, and had multiple rushing TDs three times.
Miles Sanders Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Lions
|13
|96
|1
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|17
|80
|0
|3
|6
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|15
|46
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|27
|134
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|15
|58
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|18
|71
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 8
|Steelers
|9
|78
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|17
|93
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|12
|54
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Colts
|13
|47
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|21
|143
|2
|3
|17
|0
|Week 13
|Titans
|10
|24
|1
|2
|14
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|17
|144
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 15
|@Bears
|11
|42
|0
|1
|-13
|0
|Week 16
|@Cowboys
|21
|65
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 17
|Saints
|12
|61
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Giants
|11
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Giants
|17
|90
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|49ers
|11
|42
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Super Bowl
|Chiefs
|7
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
