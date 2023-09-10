Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders has a favorable matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons conceded the 10th-most rushing yards last year, 130.2 per game.

Sanders tallied 1,269 yards rushing and 11 TDs on the ground during last year's campaign.

Sanders vs. the Falcons

Sanders vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 74 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 74 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD In the ground game, four players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Falcons last season.

In terms of run defense, Atlanta gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players last season.

In the running game, the Falcons allowed one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

The Falcons were the NFL's 23rd-ranked run defense last year by giving up 130.2 yards per game on the ground.

A season ago, the Falcons ranked 17th in NFL play in rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Miles Sanders Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 56.5 (-118)

Sanders Rushing Insights

Last year Sanders hit the over eight times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 17 opportunities).

The Panthers ran 48.6% passing plays and 51.4% running plays last year. They were 20th in the NFL in scoring.

In eight games last year, Sanders ran for at least one touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.

Sanders' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Lions 9/11/2022 Week 1 13 ATT / 96 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 9/19/2022 Week 2 17 ATT / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/25/2022 Week 3 15 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/2/2022 Week 4 27 ATT / 134 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/9/2022 Week 5 15 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2022 Week 6 18 ATT / 71 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/30/2022 Week 8 9 ATT / 78 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/3/2022 Week 9 17 ATT / 93 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/14/2022 Week 10 12 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/20/2022 Week 11 13 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/27/2022 Week 12 21 ATT / 143 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/4/2022 Week 13 10 ATT / 24 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 12/11/2022 Week 14 17 ATT / 144 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/18/2022 Week 15 11 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -13 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/24/2022 Week 16 21 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 1/1/2023 Week 17 12 ATT / 61 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/8/2023 Week 18 11 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/21/2023 Divisional 17 ATT / 90 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 11 ATT / 42 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 2/12/2023 Super Bowl 7 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

