Michael Harris II vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .291 with 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
- He ranks 13th in batting average, 63rd in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Harris II has picked up a hit in 81 of 118 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
- In 10.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Harris II has driven home a run in 31 games this year (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 38.1% of his games this season (45 of 118), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.0%) he has scored more than once.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|63
|.304
|AVG
|.279
|.341
|OBP
|.325
|.495
|SLG
|.432
|21
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|22
|39/9
|K/BB
|46/16
|8
|SB
|12
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.90 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 4.90 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .303 to his opponents.
