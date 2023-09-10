Hayden Hurst has a good matchup when his Carolina Panthers meet the Atlanta Falcons in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons allowed 231.9 passing yards per game last year, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Last season, Hurst received 68 targets and turned them into 52 catches for 414 yards and two TDs, averaging 31.8 yards per game.

Hurst vs. the Falcons

Hurst vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 48 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 48 REC YPG / REC TD Against Atlanta last season, six players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Falcons last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Atlanta allowed five players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The Falcons yielded 231.9 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the pass last year.

The Falcons surrendered 26 passing touchdowns (1.5 per game) last year to rank 23rd in NFL play.

Panthers Player Previews

Hayden Hurst Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (0)

Hurst Receiving Insights

In five of his 13 games last season (38.5%), Hurst hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

With 414 receiving yards on 68 targets last season, he was 115th in the NFL (6.1 yards per target).

Hurst had a touchdown catch twice last season, out of 13 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those games.

Hurst's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 9/11/2022 Week 1 8 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/18/2022 Week 2 7 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/25/2022 Week 3 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/29/2022 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/9/2022 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/16/2022 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/23/2022 Week 7 8 TAR / 6 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/31/2022 Week 8 4 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/6/2022 Week 9 5 TAR / 5 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/20/2022 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/27/2022 Week 12 9 TAR / 6 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/4/2022 Week 13 3 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/8/2023 Week 18 5 TAR / 4 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/15/2023 Wild Card 6 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 1/22/2023 Divisional 6 TAR / 5 REC / 59 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 5 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

