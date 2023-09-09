Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the Washington State Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers square off at 7:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Cougars. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Wisconsin vs. Washington State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington State (+6) Over (58) Washington State 48, Wisconsin 17

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

The Badgers have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Badgers are winless against the spread this year.

Wisconsin has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when they are at least 6-point favorites.

The Badgers and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 58 points, 4.5 more than the average point total for Wisconsin games this season.

Washington State Betting Info (2023)

The Cougars have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cougars have put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Out of Cougars one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

The average over/under in Washington State games this season is 3.5 less points than the point total of 58 in this outing.

Badgers vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 38 17 38 17 -- -- Washington State 50 24 -- -- 50 24

