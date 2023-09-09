The Western Carolina Catamounts (0-1) hit the road for a SoCon battle against the Samford Bulldogs (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium.

With 56.0 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 14th-worst in the FCS, Western Carolina has had to lean on their 79th-ranked offense (13.0 points per contest) to keep them in games. Things have been going well for Samford on both offense and defense, as it is compiling 560.0 total yards per game (fourth-best) and ceding only 0.0 total yards per game (best).

Western Carolina vs. Samford Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Western Carolina vs. Samford Key Statistics

Western Carolina Samford 291.0 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 560.0 (13th) 379.0 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 0.0 (1st) 64.0 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.0 (64th) 227.0 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.0 (1st) 5 (122nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has recorded 118 yards (118.0 ypg) on 9-of-14 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Branson Adams has carried the ball four times for a team-high 38 yards on the ground.

Markel Townsend has been handed the ball six times this year and racked up 20 yards (20.0 per game).

Censere Lee's 41 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted six times and has totaled three catches.

Corey Washington has hauled in three passes while averaging 39.0 yards per game.

Desmond Reid has a total of 35 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in three throws.

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has recored 375 passing yards, or 375.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 80% of his passes and has tossed five touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Mychael Hamilton has carried the ball nine times for 73 yards, with two touchdowns.

DaMonta Witherspoon has rushed for 36 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns.

Chandler Smith has racked up 84 receiving yards on five receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Ty King has caught five passes and compiled 61 receiving yards (61.0 per game).

Qadir Ismail's three targets have resulted in three catches for 60 yards.

