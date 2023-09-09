The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) will look to upset the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 57.5 points.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • Venue: Truist Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline
BetMGM Wake Forest (-10.5) 57.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Wake Forest (-10.5) 57.5 -455 +350 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Wake Forest (-11.5) 57.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Wake Forest (-10.5) - -357 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wake Forest (-10.5) - -425 +325 Bet on this game with Tipico

Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.