The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) and Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) will meet in a matchup at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wake Forest 38, Vanderbilt 24

Wake Forest 38, Vanderbilt 24 The Demon Deacons have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -400 or shorter.

Vanderbilt will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Commodores have played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and won that game.

The Demon Deacons have an 80.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Wake Forest (-10)



Wake Forest (-10) Vanderbilt is winless versus the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56.5)



Over (56.5) The point total for the game of 56.5 is 21.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Wake Forest (37 points per game) and Vanderbilt (41 points per game).

Splits Tables

Wake Forest

Vanderbilt

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.3 54.3 Implied Total AVG 40 40 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

