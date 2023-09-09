The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) are an overwhelming 19.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0). The total is 58 points for this matchup.

North Carolina is putting up 31 points per game offensively this year (65th in the FBS), and is allowing 17 points per game (53rd) on defense. Appalachian State is putting up 394 total yards per game on offense this season (69th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 360 total yards per contest (79th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

North Carolina vs Appalachian State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Carolina -19.5 -105 -115 58 -110 -110 -1100 +700

Looking to place a bet on North Carolina vs. Appalachian State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 2 ACC Betting Trends

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Bet on North Carolina to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

North Carolina Stats Leaders

In 14 games last year, Drake Maye passed for 4,321 yards (308.6 per game), with 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

Maye also rushed for 698 yards and seven TDs.

In 14 games, Josh Downs had 94 receptions for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

In 14 games a season ago, Antoine Green had 43 catches for 798 yards (57 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Elijah Green ran for 558 yards (39.9 per game) and eight touchdowns in 14 games.

In the passing game, Elijah Green scored one touchdown, with 17 catches for 107 yards.

Cedric Gray had two interceptions to go with 105 tackles, nine TFL, one sack, and four passes defended last year.

In 14 games in 2022, Power Echols recorded one interception to go with 81 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended.

DeAndre Boykins posted one interception to go with 52 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended in 14 games a season ago.

In 2022, Giovanni Biggers had 53 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.