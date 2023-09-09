The North Carolina Central Eagles (1-0) visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) at Truist Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

While NC A&T's defense ranks 69th with 35.0 points allowed per game, the Aggies have been a little less successful on offense, ranking 19th-worst (6.0 points per game). North Carolina Central's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 13th-best in the FCS with 47.0 points per game. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 21.0 points per game, which ranks 40th.

NC A&T vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Truist Stadium

NC A&T vs. North Carolina Central Key Statistics

NC A&T North Carolina Central 163.0 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 448.0 (29th) 458.0 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 0.0 (1st) 147.0 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.0 (40th) 16.0 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.0 (16th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Eli Brickhandler has 16 pass yards for NC A&T, completing 25% of his passes this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 36 rushing yards (36.0 ypg) on 12 carries.

Fredderick Graves has carried the ball 16 times for a team-high 58 yards on the ground.

Kenji Christian has 9 receiving yards (9.0 per game) on one catch, while also collecting 45.0 rush yards per game.

Amonte Jones has caught one pass for 7 yards (7.0 yards per game) this year.

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard has been a dual threat for North Carolina Central this season. He has 236 passing yards (236.0 per game) while completing 68.2% of his passes. He's thrown three touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 42 yards (42.0 ypg) on five carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Latrell Collier, has carried the ball 16 times for 72 yards (72.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 52 receiving yards (52.0 per game) on two catches with one receiving touchdown.

Quentin McCall has collected two catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 93 (93.0 yards per game). He's been targeted two times and has one touchdown.

Joaquin Davis' four targets have resulted in four receptions for 28 yards.

