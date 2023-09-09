The Cy-Hawk Trophy is on the line when the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) and the Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) clash. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Iowa vs. Iowa State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Iowa vs. Iowa State?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Iowa 19, Iowa State 17

Iowa 19, Iowa State 17 Iowa has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Hawkeyes have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The Cyclones have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +150 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hawkeyes have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Iowa State (+3.5)



Iowa State (+3.5) Iowa is winless against the spread this season.

The Hawkeyes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Iowa vs. Iowa State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (36.5)



Under (36.5) Together, the two teams combine for 54 points per game, 17.5 points more than the point total of 36.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Iowa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 43.5 Implied Total AVG 34 34 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Iowa State

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.