Gardner-Webb vs. Elon Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
According to our computer projection model, the Elon Phoenix will defeat the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs when the two teams come together at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which begins at 6:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Gardner-Webb vs. Elon Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Elon (-2.1)
|54.8
|Elon 28, Gardner-Webb 26
Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)
- The Runnin' Bulldogs have won once against the spread this year.
- One of the Runnin' Bulldogs' one games this season has hit the over.
Runnin' Bulldogs vs. Phoenix 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Gardner-Webb
|24
|45
|--
|--
|24
|45
|Elon
|17
|37
|--
|--
|17
|37
