The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-1) and the Elon Phoenix (0-1) play at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Gardner-Webb ranks 46th in total offense (360 yards per game) and 62nd in total defense (394 yards allowed per game) this year. Elon ranks 65th in the FCS with 17 points per game on offense, and it ranks 78th with 37 points allowed per contest on defense.

Elon vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Boiling Springs, North Carolina Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Elon vs. Gardner-Webb Key Statistics

Elon Gardner-Webb 251 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360 (53rd) 427 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394 (56th) 106 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129 (58th) 145 (81st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231 (33rd) 2 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (114th) 1 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Elon Stats Leaders

Justin Allen has been a dual threat for Elon this season. He has 128 passing yards (128 per game) while completing 62.1% of his passes. On the ground, he's compiled 18 yards (18 ypg) on six carries.

Jalen Hampton is his team's leading rusher with 15 carries for 89 yards, or 89 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Jordan Bonner has hauled in 58 receiving yards on seven receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Chandler Brayboy has five receptions (on 11 targets) for a total of 28 yards (28 yards per game) this year.

Christian Da-Silva has racked up 16 reciving yards (16 ypg) this season.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has 231 passing yards for Gardner-Webb, completing 65.2% of his passes and throwing one touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 18 rushing yards (18 ypg) on four carries.

Narii Gaither has 54 rushing yards on 10 carries. He's also added seven catches for 22 yards (22 per game).

Jayden Brown has run for 45 yards (45 per game) on nine carries with two touchdowns, while also checking in with 67 yards in the passing game (on three catches), finding the end zone one time through the air.

Jonathan Burns has hauled in four receptions totaling 51 yards so far this campaign.

Brennan McGuire has compiled five receptions for 32 yards, an average of 32 yards per game.

