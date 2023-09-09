The East Carolina Pirates (0-1) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0). The total has been set at 43.5 points for this game.

Marshall is putting up 21 points per game offensively this season (93rd in the FBS), and is allowing 17 points per game (53rd) on the defensive side of the ball. East Carolina has been sputtering offensively, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 3 points per game. It has been better on defense, allowing 30 points per contest (92nd-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

East Carolina vs. Marshall Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Marshall vs East Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Marshall -3 -110 -110 43.5 -110 -110 -160 +130

Looking to place a bet on East Carolina vs. Marshall? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 2 AAC Betting Trends

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina won eight games against the spread last year, failing to cover five times.

The Pirates had an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs last year.

Last year, seven East Carolina games went over the point total.

Last season, East Carolina won two out of the five games in which it was the underdog.

Last season, East Carolina won three of its five games when it was the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

Bet on East Carolina to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Holton Ahlers last season posted 3,708 passing yards with 28 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 67.2% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he posted in the passing game, Ahlers contributed 182 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

As part of the ground attack, Keaton Mitchell ran for 1,452 yards and 14 touchdowns on 7.2 YPC.

As a receiver, Mitchell totaled 27 catches (on 38 targets) for 252 yards and one touchdown.

In 13 games last year, C.J. Johnson converted 95 targets into 67 catches, 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Isaiah Winstead was targeted 134 times leading to 88 receptions, 1,085 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games.

With 75 tackles and two interceptions in 13 games, Julius Wood was a significant player on defense.

Gerard Stringer played in 13 games, totaling one interception to go along with 51 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

In 13 games, Jeremy Lewis totaled 45 tackles, seven TFL, and 4.5 sacks.

Myles Berry was a key player on D last season, with 49 tackles, two TFL, and 2.5 sacks.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.