Based on our computer projections, the East Carolina Pirates will beat the Marshall Thundering Herd when the two teams play at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which kicks off at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

East Carolina vs. Marshall Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction East Carolina (+3) Over (43.5) East Carolina 25, Marshall 24

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

The Pirates have covered the only spread they have faced this season (1-0-0).

East Carolina is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

The Pirates have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.

The average point total for East Carolina this season is 10 points higher than this game's over/under.

Pirates vs. Thundering Herd 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Marshall 21 17 21 17 -- -- East Carolina 3 30 -- -- 3 30

