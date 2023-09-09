The Maryland Terrapins (1-0) host the Charlotte 49ers (1-0) at SECU Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Maryland is putting up 449 yards per game on offense (46th in the FBS), and rank 43rd on defense, yielding 276 yards allowed per game. Charlotte's defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FBS with 3 points conceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is posting 24 points per game, which ranks 79th.

Charlotte vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Week 2 Games

Charlotte vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Charlotte Maryland 345 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449 (57th) 168 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 276 (40th) 220 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166 (56th) 125 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283 (42nd) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Jalon Jones has thrown for 125 yards on 13-of-19 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 49 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Durell Robinson has run the ball 11 times for 71 yards, with one touchdown.

Jack Hestera's 49 receiving yards (49 yards per game) are best on his team. He has four catches on five targets.

Bryce Kennon has collected 46 receiving yards (46 yards per game) and one touchdown on two receptions.

Randy Fields Jr.'s one target has resulted in one catch for 11 yards.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has 260 passing yards for Maryland, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 28 rushing yards (28 ypg) on two carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Roman Hemby, has carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards (58 per game), scoring one time.

Antwain Littleton has been handed the ball 10 times this year and racked up 37 yards (37 per game).

Corey Dyches' 108 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted six times and has totaled six catches and one touchdown.

Jeshaun Jones has caught five passes for 57 yards (57 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Octavian Smith Jr.'s four receptions have yielded 42 yards.

