Based on our computer projection model, the Maryland Terrapins will take down the Charlotte 49ers when the two teams come together at SECU Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Charlotte vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Maryland (-24.5) Over (50.5) Maryland 43, Charlotte 14

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Terrapins' implied win probability is 96.8%.

The Terrapins have no wins against the spread this year.

Maryland has not covered a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites.

The over/under in this matchup is 50.5 points, 4.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Maryland contests.

49ers vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maryland 38.0 6.0 38.0 6.0 -- -- Charlotte 24.0 3.0 24.0 3.0 -- --

