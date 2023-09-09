The Atlanta Braves (92-48) will look to Austin Riley, on a two-game homer streak, against the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-76) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will give the ball to Dylan Dodd and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (8-14, 4.27 ERA).

Braves vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.27 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Dodd

Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

The 25-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (8-14) takes the mound first for the Pirates in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 4.27 ERA in 158 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.27, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season. Opposing batters have a .229 batting average against him.

Oviedo heads into this game with 13 quality starts under his belt this season.

Oviedo enters this game with 21 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 28 appearances this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 40th, 1.310 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 40th.

