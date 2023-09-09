Saturday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (92-48) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-76) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on September 9.

The Braves will give the ball to Dylan Dodd and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (8-14, 4.27 ERA).

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 126 times this season and won 84, or 66.7%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 29-12 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (817) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule